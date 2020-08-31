Beverly Sue Elam Foropoulos

Beverly Sue Elam Foropoulos, loving wife, mom, and grandmother, passed away Friday, August 28 in her home at the age of 65, still a “spring chicken.” She entered heaven ahead of her husband of 46 years, Wayne Foropoulos; her four children, Waverly (Dr. David) Munday, Melody (Dr. Corey) Cain, Zachary (Anna) Foropoulos, and Natiley Foropoulos; eleven grandchildren, Titan, Josie, Koen, Heidi, Zain, Bonnie, and Griffin Munday, Caleb, Bennett, and Emmy Cain, and Elaina Foropoulos; her sister, Carol (David) Stephan; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, O.D. and Margie Elam. Beverly gave her life to Christ as a young girl at Ardmore Baptist Church in Memphis. She loved the Lord wholeheartedly and served Him all her days, expectantly awaiting seeing her Savior face-to-face.

She was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church (WJBC), where she found joy serving in multiple ministries of the church, as well as in other charitable organizations. She loved teaching and impacted so many lives with her kindness, encouragement, and love.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 30, at West Jackson Baptist Church at 3 PM, with Dr. Bob Agee officiating. A private family burial to follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Due to current circumstances there will not a visitation.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations in her honor be made to the WJBC Mission Scholarship Fund because of her passion for sharing the love of Christ.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com