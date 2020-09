Graveside service for Dallas Holt, age 68, will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Cemetery in Fruitvale, TN.

Mr. Holt died on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Memphis, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Holt will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.