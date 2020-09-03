Frances Lee Langdon Pulliam, age 89, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Ed Pulliam, Sr., departed this life Wednesday afternoon, September 2, 2020.

Frances Lee was born April 12, 1931 in the Macon Community of Fayette County, the daughter of the late Albert Langdon and Bertha Belle Wade Dilliard. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School and was married April 6, 1950 to Ed Pulliam, Sr. who preceded her in death on May 9, 2006. She was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and a member of Moscow United Methodist Church.

Frances Lee was very active in the Jaycettes and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a troop leader of the Girl Scouts, a president of the Moscow Elementary School PTA and an alderman for the City of Moscow. She was the secretary for Tennessee Manufactured Housing Association where she compiled monthly articles for the Tennessee Manufactured Housing Association Magazine. She loved traveling, boating at Pickwick Lake and special times with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Pulliam is survived by two daughters, Debra Walters (George) of Bolivar, TN and Amy McClure of Somerville, TN; her son, Ed Pulliam (Joyce) of Moscow, TN; her sister, Jo Ann Higginbotham (Tommy) of Tupelo, MS; six grandchildren, Ben Walters (Kate), Erin vanVuuren (Hendrick), Damon Pulliam (Brittany), Kara Milby, Kimberly McClure and Courtney McClure; eight great-grandchildren, Matthew Walters, Owen Walters, Simone vanVuuren, Hendri vanVuuren, Lana vanVuuren, Ruby Cate Pulliam, Collins Milby and Malachi McClure; and a caretaker and special friend, Susan Steele of Somerville, TN. She was preceded in death by her beloved pet for many years, Sustah.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Pulliam will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Donnie Leggett officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Pulliam will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mark McClure, Michael Burch, Damon Pulliam, Ben Walters, Vip Lewis and Hart Pearigen.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Moscow United Methodist Church – Helping Hand Fund, 85 LaGrange Street, Moscow, TN 38057 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

