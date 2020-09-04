Fantastic Weather for High School Football Games

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, September 4th

Skies are slowly clearing out from north to south across West Tennessee as a cold front pushes through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewing area. We’ll be getting a beautiful weekend because of it with some of the coolest weather we’ve had since Spring in some spots!

TONIGHT

A cold front coming through West Tennessee today will finally return drier weather to the Mid-South for the weekend and bring our humidity to much lower levels! Temperatures will be in the 70s during high school football tonight with NO rain. The overnight lows are forecast to be in the middle and upper 50s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.



Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with lower-than-usual humidity for Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 80s both afternoons with light winds. Temperatures Saturday night will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s so enjoy another cool start to Sunday morning! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

