JoAnn Bowen Walker

JoAnn Bowen Walker, age 83, died Thursday, September 03, 2020 in Jackson, TN after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family at her daughter’s home. She was born March 7, 1937 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of John “Ned” and Leona White Bowen. JoAnn was a 1956 graduate of Hereford High School (Maryland) and worked as a secretary for Bendix and then for the Baltimore Gas Company. She married Guy C. Walker on October 26, 1957 in Millers, Maryland. They moved to Jackson, TN after several moves for the military.

JoAnn was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church for more than 50 years. She was president of the Concordia Lutheran Alter Guild and was the secretary for (several terms) for the Concordia Ladies Auxiliary, and volunteered weekly at the Regional Inter-Faith Association (Rifa) thrift store. She was a teachers’ aid and then a full-time teacher for the Concordia Lutheran Pre-School and retired after many years of teaching. JoAnn’s special interests and hobbies included crafting, crocheting, sewing and quilting, and was an avid reader as well.

She is survived by six children, Donna Walker, Debbie (David) Cates, Darcie (Chris) Walker, Rickie (Sherry) Walker, Denise (Benny) Hopper and Delaina (Paul) Varnick; eleven grandchildren, Dustin (Meredith) McKeel, Whitney Tyson, Nick Tyson, Jacob (Katherine) Walker, Devan Walker, Anna Walker, Nathan (Michayla) Walker, Joshua (Mandy) Hopper, Jessica Hopper, Andrew (Whitley) Varnick, and Erin (Harry) Lovelace; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Danny (Patty) Bowen and one sister, Barbara (Archie) McLaughlin, and many nieces and nephews. JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers Miles Bowen and Jack Bowen, a sister, Maxine Myers, and one grandson, Dillon (Brittany) Mckeel.

She will be remembered as a bright, shining light by her family; and also in the church and various communities she served.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving family and friends on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a funeral service following at 11:00 A.M. at Concordia Lutheran Church with Reverend Eric Rudsenske officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the visitation and service.

