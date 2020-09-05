Fair, Dry Conditions To Last Through Labor Day

Weather Update – 7:50 p.m. – Saturday, September 5th –

It’s been a picture-perfect start to the holiday weekend. Highs in the mid 80s, low humidity and sunny skies are what many experienced across the Mid-South Saturday afternoon. High pressure is in place after the cold front that moved through Friday. This will keep us dry through the weekend.

Tonight will be clear, calm and refreshing, with conditions mirroring what we saw early Saturday morning as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday brings more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with highs a bit closer towards the upper 80s for us. The humidity will continue to stay low for now, but temperatures will be slightly warmer into Labor Day with highs closer to the low 90s.

A strong cold front associated with a trough and cut-off low pressure system will dig into the central U.S. mid-week. By late Wednesday and Thursday, well see the return of some showers and storms. If you are waiting for some fall-like conditions, colder air is expected to push in behind that front. That could bring us highs in the lower 70s by the end of next week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

