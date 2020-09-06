Labor Day Forecast

Weather Update – 10:50 p.m. – Sunday, September 6th –

What a glorious Sunday it has been. The forecast still has West Tennessee dealing with dry and fair conditions through Labor Day. Tonight calls for clear and calm conditions with lows dropping into the low to mid 60s. With light winds more from the south, temperatures will increase slightly tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will hover around 90°F on Labor Day, but the humidity still remains on the lower end. This will continue until at least mid-week. A ridge of high pressure across the Southeast should begin to shift eastward. If it does continue to move or weaken, it will allow for a trough to push in from Canada. This trough will southward dig into the Rockies along with an associated cut-off low pressure system. A cold front associated with the trough should reach us by Friday. A cooler than average trends is expected into the middle of the month. Highs following that by next weekend could be in the 70s.

