Families head to Beech Lake for Labor Day celebrations

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — From fishing to swimming to barbecuing, West Tennesseans showed up to celebrate Labor Day at Beech Lake.

Beach goers say they are excited to be celebrating at the lake.

“Me and my family wanted to come out and enjoy the lake and good weather and good food,” said Dyersburg resident Josh Cole.

The weather was definitely nice Monday at Beech Lake, and many people said it’s the best weather they’ve seen yet on a Labor Day holiday.

“It’s nice. It’s real nice. The beach, it’s not not as hot as it was 4th of July. It was real hot but I’m just enjoying it out here with my family,” said Dyersburg resident Alex Cole.

Josh Cole said there weren’t as many people at the lake for Labor Day as there have been in the past, but says he still enjoys time with his family on the holiday.

“We came here the 4th of July and it was a lot more packed out, but its about the same,” Josh said. “They’ve been taking care of the beach and stuff.”

Alex Cole says he recommends Beech Lake to others and encourages them to come out and enjoy fun in the sun.

“You get to go swimming with your family and have fun,” Alex said.