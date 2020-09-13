Jackson Symphony begins 60th concert season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony held its first concert of its 60th season since being cancelled previously due to COVID-19.

The show was the start of their once a month concert starting that will last until December.

“We’re delighted to be able to provide a concert for the community and for West Tennessee. And we’re just so glad that we’ve figured out a way to do this safely and responsibly during the pandemic,” said Executive Director of The Jackson Symphony, Sherry Freeman.

Every show will be unique, with none being be the same.

This first show was dedicated specifically to unsung heroes, showing their appreciation for all front line workers. The show also featured special guest soloist Erica Gabriel

Conductor Peter Shannon said, for some of the musicians there that night, they haven’t played any type of music since March. He said from that very show, they’ve only had one rehearsal day.

There were safety measures in place, such as having two show times that allowed for spacing of the audience. The church was also sanitized after each show, along with requiring everyone to wear a mask.