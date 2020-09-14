Services for Mrs. Bertha Hill Hutson, age 91 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 12 Noon at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Hutson will begin on Wednesday, at 11:55 A.M. C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ms. Bronze West Tennessee Scholarship Pageant: Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated, P.O. Box 1463, Jackson, TN 38302.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411