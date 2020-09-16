Services for Bobbie Louise Cooper, 78, will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church with Brother Fred Morris and Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home and Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until service time at Grace Baptist Church. Mrs. Cooper, an employee at the former Wilker Brothers Pajama Factory and worked at Noma Industries that changed names to Murray Outdoor Products, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 19, 1941 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Eck Monroe and Geneva Mae Bratton Orr. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and a McKenzie High School graduate. She was preceded in death by parents.

Survivors include her husband Wayne Lee Cooper of McKenzie, her brother Robert (Beverly) Orr of Gleason, and cousins Ricky (Amy) Bratton and Kay Hatfield.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Ricky Bratton, Bo Bratton, Norm Burnham, Randy Toombs, Brent Coffman, and Brandon Coffman.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.

The family has asked for everyone to be safe as in social distancing and wearing a mast while visiting, also if one is not feeling well Please stay at home and visit at a later time or by telephoning.