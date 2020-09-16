Peggy Louise Adkison DeFoor, age 81, resident of Mason, Tennessee and wife of the late James Franklin Smith, Sr. and the late Larry Gene DeFoor, departed this life Monday afternoon, September 14, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Peggy was born August 10, 1939 in Gallaway, Tennessee, the daughter of Peat Adkison and Fannie Johnnie Byars Adkison. She attended Braden Elementary School and Fayette County High School and was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville. Peggy was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and a homemaker throughout her life. She loved her church, flowers and working in her yard. She enjoyed shopping and was very passionate about sending cards to people.

Mrs. DeFoor is survived by her daughter, Debbie Lemmon of Mason, TN; two sons, James Dale Smith (Debra) of Jupiter, FL and James Franklin Smith, Jr. (Tammy) of Jupiter, FL; four stepsons, Eddie DeFoor, Carlton DeFoor, David DeFoor and Don DeFoor, all of Oakland, TN; seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a special niece, Becky Green.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Franklin Smith, Sr. who died August 22, 1963; her second husband, Larry Gene DeFoor who died January 13, 2015; her son, Franklin Keith Smith who died October 17, 2012; her grandson, David Keith Smith who died April 23, 2016; three sisters and three brothers.

Funeral Services for Mrs. DeFoor will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Billy Adair, pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community. A visitation for Mrs. DeFoor will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Frankie Smith, Steven Lemmon, Jacob Pilkington, Mike Pilkington, Randy Pugh and Dale Smith. Honorary pallbearers will include Charlie Pugh.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Galloway Christian Academy, P.O., Box 166, Galloway, TN 38036

