Trenton facility invites community to demolish car for Alzheimer’s awareness

TRENTON, Tenn. — Trenton Health and Rehabilitation Center is hosting a “Smashing Alzheimer’s” event in support of those who are affected by Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.

The event is scheduled for September 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and aims to give relatives the ability to take out their frustrations of Alzheimer’s by demolishing a car.

Pick and Pull in Trenton donated the purple car that is covered in all of the quotes, hard feelings and frustration that Alzheimer’s brings on for the center’s residents and family members.

“We got to thinking, this is a national day for everyone, but we can’t cure it and everyone is aware of it, so why not smash it? You know we can’t come up with a cure and there’s only so much education we can do, so let’s do something a little different,” said Katie Burke, Trenton Health and Rehab clinical liaison.

Anyone from the community who is affected by Alzheimer’s is welcomed to come out free of charge, but they will be accepting donations to go towards the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association.