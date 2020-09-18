Mary Oneita Burch Lazenby, age 92, resident of Williston, Tennessee and wife of the late Allen A. Lazenby, departed this life Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Oneita was born August 14, 1928 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of George Albert Burch and Mary Louise Jacobs Burch. She graduated from Fayette County High School and was a lifelong resident of the Williston area. She was married May 18, 1946 to Allen Arnold Lazenby and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville. Oneita was employed as a receptionist for Dr. William Hurd for many years before her retirement in 2002. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, playing cards, working in her yard and family gatherings and had a special love for her pet dog, Roxie.

Mrs. Lazenby is survived by her daughter, Lori Glidewell (Rob) of Corinth, MS; three sons, Richard Lazenby (Pat) of Lexington, TN, Danny Lazenby (Linda) of Bartlett, TN and Cliff Lazenby (Betty Clair) of Millsaps, TX; her sister, Barbara Burch of Memphis, TN; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Arnold Lazenby who died May 1, 1989; her parents, Albert and Louise Burch; and her brother, Wayne Burch.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Lazenby will be held at 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Williston with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Lazenby’s family members and the family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

