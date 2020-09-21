Charles Wilson Young

Charles Wilson Young age 75, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence in Whiteville, TN. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

He was born in Haywood County, Tennessee to the late Mr. R.B. Young and Mrs. Ruby Estelle Benard Young. He worked as a self-employed carpenter for many years. Also preceding him in death is one sister: Connie Young.

Mr. Young is survived by three sister: Susan Goodman (Randy) and Joyce Goodman all of Whiteville, TN, and Betty Spain of Bells, TN; And he leaves a legacy of numerous nieces and nephews. The Young family is honoring Mr. Charles’s wishes for cremation. Further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.