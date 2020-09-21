Glen Allen Maddox passed from this life to Heaven on September 18, 2020 at the age of 68.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, Brenda Coleman Maddox of Eads, TN; his daughter, Jennifer Maddox Zachry and her husband, David of Arlington, TN; and two grandchildren, Landon Zachry and Ella Zachry. He was preceded in death by his parents, B.F. and Helen Maddox and his brother, Jimmy Maddox.

Glen was a licensed electrician and owned a telecommunications business. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Fisherville.

The family will have a drive by visitation from 2 to 3 P.M. Monday, September 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church Fisherville. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 3:30 P.M. at First Baptist Church Fisherville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church Fisherville, 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028.

