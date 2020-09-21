Olive C. Crenshaw

Olive C. Crenshaw, age 93, died Friday, September 18, 2020 in Jackson, TN after a brief illness. He was born in Obion County, TN the son of William and Jessie Bryant Crenshaw. He was retired as an accountant with TVA and he loved RV traveling, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of Englewood Baptist Church and was a Navy WW2 veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances Nedry Crenshaw of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Colleen Crenshaw of Murfreesboro, TN and Deborah (Martin) Price of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Michael Crenshaw.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors with a funeral service following at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Philip Jett officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Social Distancing and Masks are to be observed for the funeral service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com