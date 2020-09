Funeral services for Otha Charles “O.C.” Manuel, age 80, will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Manuel died Tuesday, September 15, 21020 at Mission Convalescent Home.

Visitation for Mr. Manuel will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.