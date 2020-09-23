WS “Fluke” Holland, age 85 of Jackson, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home following a short illness.

WS was born April 22, 1935 in Saltillo, Tennessee, to the late Clifford C. and Willie Vea Holland of Saltillo, TN. WS graduated from JB Young High School in 1953. He joined the Carl Perkins Brothers Band in 1954 and toured with them until 1960 when he joined Johnny Cash as a member of The Tennessee Three. He toured the world with Johnny Cash as his drummer and road manager until his retirement in 1997, Cash named WS “Father of the Drums”. WS stayed active in the music business with his own band through 2019.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mabel McBride Freeman of Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Lindsey Holland, daughters Kim Holland Lovelace and Krista Holland, grandchildren Lindsey Griffith and husband Kevin of Nashville, Ben Holland Lovelace and fiancé Sarah Grace Scott, and great grandchildren Madelyn Elaine Griffith and Michael Griffith.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at West Jackson Baptist Church on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the service following at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family requests that masks been worn during visitation and service and that guests be mindful of and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to West Jackson Baptist Church Hartland Ministry or Youth Town of Tennessee.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555