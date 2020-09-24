|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731) 642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Dora Mae McClure, Jackson, TN
|Age:
|75
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center ER
|Date of Death:
|September 22, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|J. D. Thompson
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|Visitation:
|4-7 PM Friday; after 9AM Saturday, September 25, 2020
|Date/Place of Birth:
|October 12, 1944. Paducah, Kentucky
|Pallbearers:
|Dennis Ifantis
Gene Barnes
Jamie Hayden
Jody Hayden
Justin Watkins
Russell Parker
Austin Weaver – Honorary
Kelby Parker – Honorary
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Grace (Adams) Jennings; preceded January 6, 1973
Pete Jennings; preceded January 6, 1975
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Donald McClure, married: March 16, 1983; preceded: July 9, 2003
|Daughters: City/State
|Paula Tate, Jackson, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|John McClure II, Nashville, Tennessee
Allan Beecham, Parsons, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Roseanne Barnes, Paducah, Kentucky
Lucile Hayden; preceded: April 1, 2016
|Brothers: City/State
|None
|Grandchildren:
|Tara & Justin Watkins, Paris, Tennessee
Tiffany Moody & Russell Parker, Jackson, Tennessee
|Great-grandchildren:
|Austin Weaver, Paris, Tennessee
Gracie Parker, Jackson, Tennessee
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information:
|She met the love of her life in 1983 in Paris. They were married until his passing in 2003.
She was a retired Travel Agent and still loved to travel.
Dora also loved to cook and entertain for her family and their friends growing up.
Her favorite thing in the world was being with her Children and taking care of their Grandchildren.
Dora’s long time Physician, Dr. Blankenship and his Daughters always went out of their way to take care of her and make her Family feel safe.