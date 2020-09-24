WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731) 642-1441
Name: City & State Mcclure, Dora Mae PhotoDora Mae McClure, Jackson, TN
Age: 75
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center ER
Date of Death: September 22, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 11 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: J. D. Thompson
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park
Visitation: 4-7 PM Friday; after 9AM Saturday, September 25, 2020
Date/Place of Birth: October 12, 1944.  Paducah, Kentucky
Pallbearers: Dennis Ifantis 

Gene Barnes

Jamie Hayden

Jody Hayden

Justin Watkins

Russell Parker

Austin Weaver – Honorary

Kelby Parker – Honorary
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Grace (Adams) Jennings; preceded January 6, 1973

Pete Jennings; preceded January 6, 1975
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 Donald McClure, married: March 16, 1983; preceded: July 9, 2003
Daughters: City/State Paula Tate, Jackson, Tennessee
Sons: City/State John McClure II, Nashville, Tennessee

Allan Beecham, Parsons, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Roseanne Barnes, Paducah, Kentucky

Lucile Hayden; preceded:  April 1, 2016
Brothers: City/State None
Grandchildren: Tara & Justin Watkins, Paris, Tennessee

Tiffany Moody & Russell Parker, Jackson, Tennessee
Great-grandchildren: Austin Weaver, Paris, Tennessee

Gracie Parker, Jackson, Tennessee
Other Relatives: 
Personal Information: She met the love of her life in 1983 in Paris.  They were married until his passing in 2003.  

She was a retired Travel Agent and still loved to travel.  

Dora also loved to cook and entertain for her family and their friends growing up.

Her favorite thing in the world was being with her Children and taking care of their Grandchildren.

Dora’s long time Physician, Dr. Blankenship and his Daughters always went out of their way to take care of her and make her Family feel safe.

 

