Funeral Services for Ms. Brandy Nicole Pirtle,41 will be at 12:00 Noon Saturday, September 26, 2020

at New St. Luke MBC. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12:00 pm-7:00pm at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

For additional information Please call Bledsoe Funeral Home, Inc. at 731-427-1521.