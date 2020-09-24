Phyllis Lynch Torres

Services for Phyllis Lynch Torres, 79, will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Tony Janner officiating. Interment will follow at Carroll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:30 am until service time. Mrs. Torres, a homemaker, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 13, 1940 in Anderson County Tennessee to Willie and Beulah Braden Miller. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Gleason. She was preceded in death by her parents her husband Nelson Torres, and two sisters and a brother Helen Brown, Jane Battallgila, and Bobby Miller.

Survivors include four sons Ronald (Joyce) Lynch of McKenzie, TN, Melvin (Karen) Lynch of Buncombe, IL, Billy Torres and Charles Torres both of Las Vedas, NV two granddaughters Marley Torres and Carmen Torres, a sister Patsy Holt of Illinois, and Donny (Judy) Miller also of Illinois.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.