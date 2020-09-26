Rain Returning Early Next Week

Weather Update –9:30 p.m. – Saturday, September 26th –

The low clouds have persisted into our Saturday, but could break apart a bit overnight. Temperatures are expected to be bit more mild than normal with a quiet night ahead. It was slightly humid today, but shouldn’t feel too uncomfortable tonight with lows in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Depending if the low clouds break up some more, the day could start off mostly sunny. Nonetheless, expect partly sunny conditions much of the day. Seeing a shower or two in spots is possible especially in the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. It’ll be a bit warmer as well, with highs closer to 80°F

Once the showers and storms move in early Monday, it will start to cool us down once again. Highs will barely be around 70°F to start the work week. The threat for severe weather remains low, but a storm or two is not out of the picture especially if the line comes later in the afternoon.

We’ll be cooler Tuesday following the cold front, with another reinforcing cold front late this week making us 10-15°F cooler than average. For the latest on the weather, tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

