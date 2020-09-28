U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn gives update on national issues affecting west Tennessee

WASHINGTON, D.C.-“We’re concerned about all cases in the state what we do know is with the cases that are in the state the majority of the cases have recovered and that is a very good thing,” said U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn.

In west Tennessee, there have been COVID-19 cases rising in schools and Senator Blackburn says the active caseload has dropped including in the school.

“I think our directors of schools our county commissioners and county mayors have all worked out good plans when they have someone who has COVID or who has been exposed to COVID, whether it is a student or a teacher there is a process for quarantine,” said Blackburn.

President Donald Trump selected Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court nominee. She is a 1994 graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis and Senator Blackburn says if confirmed, she believes Barrett will be a great asset to the court.

“Amy Coney Barrett will bring a different set of experiences to that court. She brings a wealth of information not only from her education and she is known for being a student having a curious mind,” said Blackburn

She also spoke about Tuesday’s first presidential debate as President Trump squares off against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“President Trump should be own the offense all evening because he has a great record he has had a great first term and we’re looking forward to his second term,” said Blackburn.