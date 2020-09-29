Donna Y. Crider age 84, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Bells Funeral Home with Rev. Susie Riley officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation for the Crider family will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Bells Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour at 3:00 P.M.

Miss Crider was born in Bradford, TN on April 3, 1936 to the late Basil J. and Claudia Nell Boone Crider. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Bells and the Beta Sigma Phi-Zi Gamma Phi Jackson Chapter. She worked for many years at the West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic as a Nurse Anesthetist. Also preceding her in death was one sister, Anne Crider Taylor.

She is survived by one sister: Jerry Crider Wood (Charlie) of Pakton, IL; She leaves a legacy of nieces and nephew: Laurie Fincher, Peggy and William Wood; Great Niece and Nephew: Leah and Austin Fincher; Special friends: Donna Sue Climer and Charlotte Gaines of Bells.