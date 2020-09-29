Donna Y. Crider
Donna Y. Crider age 84, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Bells Funeral Home with Rev. Susie Riley officiating. Burial to follow in the Belleview Cemetery. A visitation for the Crider family will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Bells Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. until the service hour at 3:00 P.M.
Miss Crider was born in Bradford, TN on April 3, 1936 to the late Basil J. and Claudia Nell Boone Crider. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Bells and the Beta Sigma Phi-Zi Gamma Phi Jackson Chapter. She worked for many years at the West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic as a Nurse Anesthetist. Also preceding her in death was one sister, Anne Crider Taylor.
She is survived by one sister: Jerry Crider Wood (Charlie) of Pakton, IL; She leaves a legacy of nieces and nephew: Laurie Fincher, Peggy and William Wood; Great Niece and Nephew: Leah and Austin Fincher; Special friends: Donna Sue Climer and Charlotte Gaines of Bells.