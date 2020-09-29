Graveside services for Doris Helen Haskell, 90, will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trezevant Cemetery with Randy McCadams officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Mrs. Haskell, a homemaker, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at AHC McKenzie formerly McKenzie Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born on January 15, 1930 in Atwood, Tennessee to Booker and Grace De Priest Forsythe. She was a member of McKenzie Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald R. Haskell who died June 4, 2017, and her daughter Susan Haskell Smith.

Survivors include a son Donald Michael Haskell of Fresno, CA, a brother Jerry Forsythe of Oakland, TN, two granddaughters, a grandson, and a great granddaughter.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.