Geneva (McSwain) Collier

It is with deep sadness to announce that Geneva “Jenny” Collier of Paris, TN, passed away, Monday, September 28, 2020 at RoseStone Retirement Community. Her funeral service will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 graveside at Craig-Farmer Family Cemetery (formerly McDavid Grove Cemetery) with Ernest Holloway officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be at McEvoy Funeral Home from 1:00-2:30PM Wednesday, prior to the graveside service.

Ms. Collier was a wonderful homemaker to her husband and three children, a caring sister, and she was loved and respected by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Her passion was to study God’s word to be the best possible Christian, teacher, and friend to all she met.

Jenny was born March 13, 1930 in Big Sandy, TN to the late John M. McSwain and the late Bertha Wall McSwain. On January 29, 1946 she married James D. Collier and he survives in Paris; a loving a devoted marriage of 74 years.

Along with her husband, she is also survived by two daughters: Betty (Kenn) Bernstein of White Lake, MI and Bobbi Burke of Westland, MI; one son, Kenneth (Cindy) Collier of Ingram, TX; one sister, Juanita Dixon of Royal Oak, MI; one brother: Martin “Tom” (Marilyn) McSwain of Warren, MI; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and other family members and friends.

Besides her parents, Jenny was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leland McSwain, Leroy McSwain, and Bobby Joe McSwain. Jenny is now at home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Memorials may be made to:

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Tennessee,

404 BNA Drive, Suite 102,

Nashville, TN 37217-2571