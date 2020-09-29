Jefferson William “Jeff” Compton, age 69, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and married to the love of his life, Cynthia Ince Compton, departed this life Saturday evening, September 26, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Jeff was born August 10, 1951 in Pensacola, Florida, the son of George William Compton and Ernestine Virginia Rhyne Compton. He was a proud Central High School graduate and attended Memphis State University. He was employed as a Senior Territory Manager and National Training Specialist with Ansell for 35 years. Jeff was a member of Advent Presbyterian Church in Cordova and enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was an avid University of Memphis and St. Louis Cardinals fan, but his true love was coaching and mentoring his players for the many competitive baseball teams he led.

Mr. Compton is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Cynthia Ince Compton of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Katie Taube (Josh) of Atoka, TN; two sons, Chris Compton (Courtney) of Lakeland, TN and Drew Compton (Meaghan) of St. Louis, MO; his father-in-law and mother-in-law who he also considered his parents, Jimmy and Sylvia Ince of Memphis, TN; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Shipp (John) and Laura Dudley (Mike); two brothers-in-law, Mark Ince and Jeff Ince (Lisa); and eight grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, lovingly known as “BawBaw”.

The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date in the springtime.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Debbie Clark Memorial Fund c/o Advent Presbyterian Church, 1879 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, TN 38016 or Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068.

