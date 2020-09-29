Martha Ann Roberts age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

She was born in Alamo, T on November 11, 1936 to the late Arlan Emison and Carmie Louise Jackson Emison. She attended the Center Methodist Church of Gadsden and was a loving homemaker that enjoyed gardening and cooking. Also preceding her in death is her husband of 43 years, Mr. Doyle Thomas Roberts.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by two sons: James Roberts (Judy Tucker) of Bells, TN, John Larry Roberts of Maury City, TN; three daughters: Christine Stoots (Ronnie) of Jackson, TN, Dianna Roberts of Trenton, TN, Anita Roberts of Gadsden, TN; She leaves a legacy of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Roberts family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

