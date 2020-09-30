Library holds grand re-opening of Rotary Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library held a grand re-opening ceremony of Rotary Park Wednesday.

The Library Foundation initiated the design and construction of the park after the 2003 tornado that devastated downtown Jackson.

After two years of construction, the park is now reopen and has undergone numerous improvements.

Library board chair Elaine Christian said libraries serve 100% of the community, and she believes this park will positively impact everyone who uses it.

“In our pandemic, how much more important our library is, what could be more appropriate than space that offers peace and tranquility like this park, that provides an access to books and learning, that’s a lifeline with the internet services we provide and we’re all in isolation,” Christian said.

The park now features new landscaping and repairs to the fountain and water feature.