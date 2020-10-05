Lennard Elwood Fish, age 84, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and husband of the late Sarah A. Warf Fish, departed this life Saturday evening, October 3, 2020 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Lennard was born March 7, 1936 in Bolivar, Tennessee, the son of James Monroe Fish and Ida Belle Duncan Fish. He served his country in the United States Army and was married January 27, 1957 to Sarah A. Warf Fish. He was employed as a trucking operator for Fayette County Public Works before his retirement and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Mr. Fish is survived by two sisters, Gracie Kirby of Henderson, TN and Laura Warf (Jerry) of Henderson, TN; his brother, Franklin Fish (Peggy) of Bemis, TN; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah A. Warf Fish who died June 22, 2017; his parents, James and Ida Fish; his daughter, Debbie L. Fish Haase; three sons, Rickey E. Fish, Lawrence E. Fish and Larry E. Fish; and his brother, Euel Fish.

Funeral Services for Mr. Fish will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery at Whiteville. A visitation for Mr. Fish will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Will Johnson, Charles Ferge, Bob Pinner, Randy Freeman, Jesse Hayes and Raymond Perry.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.