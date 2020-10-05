Marion Jacqueline “Jackie” Rushing

Marion Jacqueline “Jackie” Rushing died Thursday evening October 1, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital at the age of 75.

She was born June 29, 1945 in Madison County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Elmer and Audrey Smith Doyle. She worked many years at Camp’s Supermarket and was also a therapeutic disability teacher at the Center for Child Development in Jackson, Tennessee. Jackie loved her special children. Loving the Lord and being active in church was a passion she always had. She grew up as a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and currently a member of Temple Baptist Church but attended the North Campus of Englewood Baptist Church with her daughter.

Jackie is survived by her daughter, Tonya Hampton (Lee) of Milan, TN; son, Elmer Dale Rushing (Chrisanne) of Milan, TN; step-son, Gene Rushing of Jackson, TN; sister, Beverly Doyle Tillman (Bob) of Jackson, TN; two brothers, Elmer David Doyle of Medina, TN and Tommy Doyle, Sr. of Florida; grandchildren, Morgan Hawkins (Bryan), Glen Hampton (Jasmin), Brittany Rushing, and Angela (Nikki) Rushing; and great grandson, Harley Hampton. She has several special nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Other than her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Glen Rushing; siblings, Horace Ray Doyle, Hattie Elizabeth Schaffer, Joan Doyle Harmon; and daughter in-law Donna Rushing.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Jackie’s nephew Keith Tillman officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00PM until service time at 2:00PM. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery in Medina, TN where granddaughter in-law Jasmin Hampton will be singing “I Am Free”.

The funeral service will be webcast live via www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com under the Webcasting Tab.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Eddie Dougan, Pat Dougan, Glen Byrum, Mark Tillman, Philip Tillman, Bryan Hawkins, Jason Doyle, Woody Schaffer (Yogi), Glen Hampton and Bugger Byrum.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to the National Autism Association, in honor of Harley Hampton (whom Jackie called her “Chunkin Bunkin”), One Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, 02871, or online at naa@nationalautism.org.

