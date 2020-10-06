Helen Antunez Holguin age 1 day, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Regional One in Memphis, TN. Mass will be conducted on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Humboldt, TN. Burial to follow in the Maury City Cemetery. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers are Ismael Antunez, Juan Pablo Antunez, Antonio Antunez and Martin Antunez.

She is survived by her parents: Ismael Antunez and Leyzy Holguin; two brothers: Ismael Adolfo Antunez and Emmanuel Antunez; one sister: Andrea Guadalupe Antunez all of Friendship, TN; Paternal Grandparents: Antonio Antunez Moreno and Alicia Antunez Rojas; Paternal Aunts: Norma Antunez and Seidy Antunez; Paternal Uncles: Juan Pablo Antunez, Antonio Antunez, Franciso Antunez, Martin Antunez; Maternal Grandparents: Natividad Castro Vribe and Isaias Holguin Ibarra; Maternal Aunts: Arminda Holguin Castro and Claudia Holguin Castro; Maternal Uncles: Uriel Holguin Castro and Rey Holguin Castro.