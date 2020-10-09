Ada Helen Mathews Terry, age 87, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of the late Gordon M. Terry, departed this life Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 at her residence.

Helen was born December 17, 1932 in Hushpuckena, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Russell Brown Mathews and Mary Sue Howell Mathews. She graduated in 1950 from Red Bay High School in Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. She was married March 8, 1959 to Gordon Merrill Terry who preceded her in death on May 3, 2019 and had been a resident of Oakland since 1972. Helen was a member of Somerville First Baptist Church and enjoyed playing the handbells, canning, gardening and traveling. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Terry is survived by two daughters, Mary Helen Terry Webb (Mike) of Bartlett, TN and Priscilla Terry DeGutis (David) of Collierville, TN; her son, Thomas Merrill Terry of Oakland, TN; three sisters, Amelia Duquette of Inman, SC, Frances Duquette Davis (Tom) of Inman, SC and Ann Mathews Walden of Brazil, IN; her brother, John Mathews (Martha) of Solsberry, IN; seven grandchildren, Trip Gilchrist (Ariel), Terry Gilchrist Childs (Casey), Daniel Gilchrist (Stephanie), Kayli Lenora Webb, Helen Elizabeth DeGutis Hegman (Andrew), Jason Webb (Shannon) and Michael Webb; and seven great-grandchildren, Jackson Gilchrist, Eli Gilchrist, Waylon Childs, Carsten Smith, Colin Gilchrist, Adalynn Webb and Ayden Webb.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Duquette Mayfield and two brothers, Will Mathews and Henry Mathews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Brandi and Keisha at the National HealthCare Center, Mandy and Lisa with Crossroads Hospice and Susan Steel, her caregiver.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Terry will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of Somerville First Baptist Church, officiating. Special music will be provided by Austin Carroll and Mandy Thomas. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. Visitations for Mrs. Terry will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020 and from 1 until 2 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Webb, David DeGutis, Trip Gilchrist, Daniel Gilchrist, Casey Childs, Andrew Hegman, Jackson Gilchrist and Paul Bobinger.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville First Baptist Church, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.