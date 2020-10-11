Journey Church celebrates 10th anniversary with barbecue

THREE WAY, Tenn. — A church in Three Way is celebrating its anniversary in a fun and special way.

Journey Church launched it’s 10 year anniversary celebration with a barbecue for the community, just after the 11 a.m. Sunday church service.

“This is just an amazing day. I mean after launching our church on 10/10/10, 10 years ago yesterday, today we were able to kick off a brand new decade as a church, and so we’re more excited about what is to come than what we’ve already experienced,” said Lead Pastor Jeremy Brown.

Many members of the church and community gathered with food and games to celebrate such a huge milestone.

“It’s awesome. We are so excited about this. You know, we always were hopeful and prayed about what was going to happen here at Journey Church, but God has just overwhelmed us with so much extra that we never expected to happen here,” said church elder Eric Sills.

Brown says if you would’ve told him 10 years ago that his church would grow to such a large following, he would not have believed you. He says he’s grateful that over the years his church has touched the community in so many ways.

“It’s crazy to consider when we first started as a church we were just thrilled to get one Sunday behind us, let alone to be here 521 Sundays later. It blows my mind to consider the number of things we have to do to accommodate the crowd,” Brown said.

Elder Scot Holloway says things are not going to slow down for the church. He says this is where they continue to grow and begin to do even greater things.

“We got a lot of plans, looking at new building plans in the near future here on this ground. We just hope that God can work in that way to move this building and move more people to this area and into this church,” Holloway said.

Alongside the food and entertainment, Brown wanted the attendees of the event to witness God’s greatness before their eyes. He baptized those who decided the time to give their life to Christ is now.

Brown says he’s excited to see what God has in store for the church. He says Journey Church strives to be the place where people can be accepted and loved no matter where they come from.