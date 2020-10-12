Annie “Sue” Lewis Houston
|
83
|
Paris Healthcare
|
Saturday, October 10, 2020
|
2:00 PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Expressway Church of Christ
|
Expressway Church of Christ, Wildersville, Tennessee
|
Lewis Cemetery, Wildersville, Tennessee
|
3:00-7:00PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at McEvoy Funeral Home and 10:00AM – 2:00PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Church
|
February 15, 1937 in Wildersville, TN
|
Zachary Asher, Bradley Austin, Tim Hampton, Steve Humphrey, Mike Lewis, Larry Shackleford, Brent Barker, Blake Barker.
|
Ellie Gee Lewis and Lula Mae Fesmire Lewis, both preceded
|
Paul Dean Houston, married: April 9, 1955; preceded: March 28, 2005
|
Frieda (Eddie) Carpenter, Henry, Tennessee
|
Timothy Paul Houston, Union City, Tennessee
|
Virginia Maness of Wildersville, TN
Lounete Parish of Huntingdon, TN
Marie Eason of Wildersville, TN
Mary Rhodes, Gladine Barker, and Excel Davis all three preceded.
|
Joe Lewis, L.G. Lewis, Morton Lewis, James Lewis, Frank Lewis, and J.T. Lewis, all six preceded
|
Seven
|
Eleven
|
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
|
Mrs. Houston was a very active Christian lady who was involved in many charitable events. She was well known for being so helpful to customers during the time she was employed by Walmart in Paris.