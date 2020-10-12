Annie “Sue” Lewis Houston

Houston, Annie Sue PhotoAnnie “Sue” Lewis Houston, Paris, Tennessee

83

Paris Healthcare

Saturday, October 10, 2020

2:00 PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Expressway Church of Christ

Expressway Church of Christ, Wildersville, Tennessee

Lewis Cemetery, Wildersville, Tennessee

3:00-7:00PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at McEvoy Funeral Home and 10:00AM – 2:00PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Church

February 15, 1937 in Wildersville, TN

Zachary Asher, Bradley Austin, Tim Hampton, Steve Humphrey, Mike Lewis, Larry Shackleford, Brent Barker, Blake Barker.

Ellie Gee Lewis and Lula Mae Fesmire Lewis, both preceded

Paul Dean Houston, married: April 9, 1955; preceded: March 28, 2005

Frieda (Eddie) Carpenter, Henry, Tennessee

Timothy Paul Houston, Union City, Tennessee

Virginia Maness of Wildersville, TN

Lounete Parish of Huntingdon, TN

Marie Eason of Wildersville, TN

Mary Rhodes, Gladine Barker, and Excel Davis all three preceded.

Joe Lewis, L.G. Lewis, Morton Lewis, James Lewis, Frank Lewis, and J.T. Lewis, all six preceded

Seven

Eleven

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Mrs. Houston was a very active Christian lady who was involved in many charitable events. She was well known for being so helpful to customers during the time she was employed by Walmart in Paris.

