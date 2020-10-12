Billy J. Reeves age 81, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Jackson, TN after a long illness. He was born on February 28, 1939 in Ridgely, TN the son of George and Wilma Terry Reeves. He loved television, 1950’s music, playing cards, dominos, golf, wrestling, and loved reading his bible.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Reeves of Milan, TN and Anthony Reeves of Martin, TN; one sister, Brenda Stegall of Jackson, TN; and one grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Barbara Austin, and one grandchild.

Mr. Reeves will be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

