Funeral services for Robin Wayne Greer, age 63, will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Greer died Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation for Mr. Greer will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.