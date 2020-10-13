Sharon D. Fields age 62, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence in Jackson, TN. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. She was born on October 4, 1958 in Bridgeton, NJ to the late Mr. Raymond Bjorn and Mrs. Lynne Ogden Bjorn. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Roger “Sunny” Fields. Mrs. Sharon was as a Medical Lab Technician for the Jackson Madison County General Hospital for many years. Mrs. Sharon enjoyed criminal shows, internet games and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her mother: Lynne Ogden Bjorn of Bridgeton, NJ; three sons: Adrian Fields (Jennifer) of Millville, NJ, Damien Fields of Clarksville, TN, Raymond Fields (Samantha) of Corinth, MS; Four daughters: Jaime Fields (Jose Castro) of Corinth, MS, Jessica Rice (Michael Hays) of Corinth, MS, Desiree Brooks (Caleb) of Jackson, TN and Caitlin Freeman (Justin) of Jackson, TN. She leaves a legacy of 25 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

