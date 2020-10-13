Sunny And Fair

Weather Update: Tuesday, October 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A cold start to the morning as temps dip into the lower 40s for some! A bit colder than I was initially thinking. High pressure will dominate the scene through the next 36 hours or so. That will keep skies clear and sunny. Highs will still recover somewhat today back into the lower 70s, which is slightly below average. we should see a fairly decent warm up ahead of the second cold front which will move in by Thursday Afternoon and Evening. There may be a few spotty showers associated with it as well. But the bigger story this week will be the drop in temps behind Cold Front #2. Lows may dip to around freezing while high temps struggle to the lower 60s.



