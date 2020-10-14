Karen Anne Crabtree of Jackson, TN passed away Monday, October 12, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Karen, the daughter of Steve and Emily Crabtree, was born on July 4, 1969.

Karen was a graduate of Jackson Christian School, and attended Jackson State Community College and Freed-Hardeman University.

Karen is survived by her children, Josh Hertzka (Indianapolis, IN), Jaret Hertzka (Jackson, TN), and Katie Oler (San Diego, CA), and step-son Jacob Hertzka (Colorado Springs, CO). In addition to her parents, children, and grandchildren,

she is survived by her brother, Mark Crabtree (Mona), her nieces Lauren Evans

(Jeremy), Lesley Crabtree, and nephew Landon Crabtree, special uncles, aunts and cousins and her fiancé Richard Hughes.

Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Janey Mitchell, and Madison and Frankie Crabtree.

Karen was a devoted mother whose life was centered around her family and friends. Her outstanding personality and love for others endeared her to so many.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, at 3:00 PM at Ridgecrest Cemetery, with David Powell and Josh Cook officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to North Jackson Church of Christ, 2780 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.

