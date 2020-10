Funeral services for Colie Addison Currie, Sr., age 73, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Currie passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Mission Convalescent Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.