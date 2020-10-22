Clara Ruth Harris, age 84, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020 at Gallaway Healthcare Center in Gallaway, Tennessee.

Clara was born February 6, 1936 in Tupelo, Mississippi, the daughter of the late John Douglas Gentry and Irene McCullough Gentry. She graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee and was formerly a resident of Memphis and Fort Myers, Florida, where she considered the happiest place on earth. She was employed at K-Mart in the delicatessen and as a cashier for many years before her retirement. Known to everyone as “Memaw”, she enjoyed cooking and gardening and will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her daughter, Teresa Pulliam of Oakland, TN; three sons, Henry “Butch” Cook (Dremedia) of Memphis, TN, Billy Cook (Kathy) of Southaven, MS and Paladen Harris (Shawn) of Atoka, TN; her sister, Catherine Mullins of Oklahoma; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Westray; two brothers, J.D. Gentry and Butch Gentry; her granddaughter, Carol Ann Cook; and her great-grandson, Christopher Eason.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Harris will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Somerville with Pastor Jordan Osborn officiating.

