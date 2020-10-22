Danny Bruce Bridger age 66, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Cairo Cemetery. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Bridger was born in Fulton, KY on February 11, 1954 to the late Billy Bridger and June Turner Bridger. He was a member of the Englewood Baptist Church of Jackson, TN and worked in property management for many years.

Mr. Bridger is survived by one brother: Rick Bridger (Lisa) of Rogers, AR; one sister: Susan Lewis (Paul) of Franklin, TN; and he leaves behind a legacy of numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

