First responders hold trunk or treat for kids

GIBSON COUNTY– The Gibson County Emergency Dispatch held a social distancing trunk or treat giving out candy to kids.



Cars drove by with kids inside in the Gibson County E-911 parking lot as first responders passed out candy in order to bring a since of normalcy during COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, kids are not able to walk up to home while trick or treating so first responders brought it to them.

“Everybody has been in the house, in quarantine. We tried to find that people could get out and have trick or treating because people wasn’t going door to door” said Johnathan Powell, a 911 dispatcher.

Organizers say this was the first trunk or treat by the Gibson County emergency. They say they hope to continue having more events like these in the future.