Eva Nell Carroll age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

She was born in Milan, TN on May 13, 1934 to the late Prentice Coleman and Eva Lee Casey Coleman. Mrs. Carroll worked for many years as a Security Secretary for the Milan Arsenal.

Mrs. Carroll was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mr. Frank Carroll Jr; one brother: David Harold Coleman; and one sister: Bobbie Jean Hudspeth.

She is survived by three sons: Stuart Carroll (Joyce) of Pikeville, TN, Randy Carroll (Sherry) of Bradford, TN, Wayne Carroll (Julie) of Bellingham, WA; one daughter: Leslie Carroll Akin (Bob) of Sparta, TN; numerous friends at Paul’s Kitchen; and she leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren: John Akin, Hannah Carroll, Coleman Carroll, Ellen Carroll, Derek Carroll, Caleb Carroll, Ben Carroll, Nick Carroll and David Carroll.

At Mrs. Eva’s request, the family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the Carroll family requests that memorials be made to Paul’s Kitchen, The Mustard Seed, P.O. Box 634, Milan, TN 38358