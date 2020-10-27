James Michael “Mike” Burt, age 56, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Tanya Lorentino Burt, departed this life Friday afternoon, October 23, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Mike was born May 12, 1964 in West Memphis, Arkansas. He was involved in the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. He was a bookworm in high school and served his country in the United States Army and was in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. James was employed with Old Dominion Freight Line for 20 years and was a former resident of North Carolina, a place he loved to reside. He enjoyed reading, camping, sailboats, gardening, working in his yard, guns, motorcycles, leatherwork and being with the guys at Oakland Pawn & Gun Shop. Mike will be remembered for being a man of honor and a protector. He was very loving and talkative and would “tell it like it is”.

Mr. Burt is survived by his wife who he married April 8, 2000, Tanya Lorentino Burt of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Sarah Burt of Oakland, TN and Hannah Green of Jonesboro, AR; his mother, Carolyn Kennedy Burt of West Memphis, AR; his sister, Teresa Vella of Panama City Beach, FL; his brother, Wesley Burt of West Memphis, AR; and two beagles, Brodie and Ina.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Burt and his birth father, James Tarver.

Memorial Services for Mr. Burt will be at 1 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at First Assembly of God in Cordova with Steve Winegardner officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Burt will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at First Assembly of God in Cordova.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Beagle Freedom Project, 4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd. #534 Valley Village, CA 91607 or Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066.

