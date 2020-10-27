JC Stewart, Sr., age 83, resident of Laconia, Tennessee and husband of Betty Frances Stewart, departed this life Saturday evening, October 24, 2020 at his residence.

JC was born October 8, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Alex Stewart and Bonnie Ethel Stillwell Stewart.He attended school in Ripley, Tennessee and was married January 4, 1958 to the former Betty Frances Fergerson and he owned and operated JC’s Grocery Store in Laconia for many years before his retirement 14 years ago.

JC is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Frances Stewart of Laconia, TN; two daughters, Judy Pulliam (Chester) of Laconia, TN and Angel Hardin (Billy Joe) of Whiteville, TN; his son, JC Stewart, Jr. (Katie) of Oakland, TN; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Terry Wayne Stewart who died July 2, 1989 and his brother, James Edward Stewart.

Funeral Services for Mr. Stewart will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Jim Whitley officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery at Laconia. A visitation for Mr. Stewart will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Hardin, Chris Glover, Matthew Pulliam, Chester Lee Pulliam III, Luke Pulliam, Buddy Stewart and Richie Holmes. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Wells, Matthew Garrison and Brian Adams.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette County Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Rossville, TN 38066 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

