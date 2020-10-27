Paul Ray Townsend

Paul Ray Townsend 66, a retired employee of Republic Doors and was a carpenter and roofer, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Milan General Hospital in Milan, TN. He was born on October 23, 1954 in McKenzie, TN to James Paul and Mary Ezell Chesser Townsend. He was preceded in death by his parents. At this time there are no services planned and it was his wish to be cremated.

Survivors include three sons Justin Townsend and Paul Jacob Townsend both of McKenzie, and Chris Ray Townsend of Colorado, three sisters Sue Townsend, Melinda Mayberry and Barbara Ann Franklin all of McKenzie, three grandchildren Kali Townsend, Maya Townsend, and Troy Townsend. .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.