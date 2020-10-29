Cyriel Lewis “Babe” Demay

Cyriel Lewis “Babe” Demay, age 88, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and husband of Cheryl Groves Demay, departed this life Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at his residence.

Cyriel was born March 11, 1932 in Moline, Illinois, the son of the late Cyriel Demay and Rose Schrier. He was the owner of Demay’s and Memphis Shade’s Motorcycle Race Team and also retired from Dial Soap Company in Illinois and The International Corporation. He and Cheryl have been together since September of 2000 and they were married on July 23, 2013. Babe was involved with antique motorcycle clubs and enjoyed motorcycle racing.

Mr. Demay is survived by his wife, Cheryl Groves Demay of Rossville, TN; two stepsons, Derek Hilbert and Kevin Hilbert; three grandchildren, Skyla, Ruthie and Mia; his nephew, John Demay; and his great nephew, John Demay, Jr.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Rookies 79, 3989 Springer Lane, Springfield, IL 62711. In the memo of your check, please put “in memory of Cyriel Demay”.

